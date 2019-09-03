Duke Energy will begin sending out power crews to various places across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Duke Energy is getting prepared for Dorian’s potential impact on Eastern North Carolina.

They will begin sending out around three thousand lineman to various places across ENC as early as Wednesday, according to a spokesperson.

“We are taking precautions, we are putting barriers around some of our critical systems and substations that could potentially be impacted by flooding and we are taking into account the lessons learned from Hurricane Florence that are helping to improve our response to this storm this year,” said Jeff Brooks, Duke Energy.

There is also an interactive, real-time map you can use during Dorian to track outages in your area.