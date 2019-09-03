Duplin County issues State of Emergency

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 17:00 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, churning over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian struck the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm, its 185 mph winds ripping off roofs and tearing down power lines as hundreds hunkered in schools, churches and other shelters. (NOAA via AP)

Duplin County officials have declared a State of Emergency for the entire county, effective at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The State of Emergency declaration was signed Tuesday by the Duplin County Board of Commissioners, and is effective “immediately,” according to the document.



A State of Emergency allows the county Sheriff to implement curfews, and allows county officials to quickly spend and transfer funds to spend on emergencies without waiting for approval, among other tasks that make recovering from a hurricane an easier process.