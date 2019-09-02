ECU, Greenville, Pitt County officials release statements on Hurricane Dorian preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, officials from East Carolina University, the City of Greenville, and the Pitt County Emergency Management Agency released statements on how they are preparing for the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian this week.



Full statement from East Carolina University:

“Campus administrators are monitoring the path of Hurricane Dorian and communicating with local forecasters and the National Weather Service regarding the storm’s potential impact in Greenville.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is moving from the Bahamas toward the coast of Florida as a Category 5 hurricane and is expected to turn to the northeast, but forecast models show a significant reduction in strength by the time Dorian approaches the North Carolina coast.

Winds of 30-35 mph with gusts to 40-45 mph are expected on campus if the storm continues on the forecast track. Greenville is forecast to receive 4-6 inches of rain with higher accumulations along the coast. The greatest impact for our area will occur Thursday into Friday morning.

At this time, campus officials do not anticipate that class schedules will be affected, but updates will be sent as necessary. Continue to monitor local weather forecasts and ECU Alerts.”

Full statement from the City of Greenville:



“While the City of Greenville is continuing to monitor the forecast for Hurricane Dorian, City workers have already started preparing for the potential impact of the storm.

According to the latest advisory from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Dorian’s projected path would put the storm passing through eastern North Carolina later this week with Greenville potentially being impacted as soon as early Thursday through Friday. It is still too early to know exactly what path Dorian will take, but it is never too early to start preparing.

As a result, City officials are taking numerous steps to get ready for any potential impact on the area. Some of the steps taken thus far include:

City crews began clearing debris from City streets late last week and will continue to do so this week to help prevent localized flooding.

Crews have been removing obstructions from ditches throughout the city to also assist with the prevention of localized flooding.

The City’s Sanitation Division will continue to collect yard waste and bulky items and be prepared to work additional days as needed.

The City’s Fleet Division has ordered additional fuel to ensure that supplies will be at full capacity later in the week. The Fleet Division is also testing and filling generators throughout the city.

City crews will begin to prepare sand bags this week and make the public aware of their availability if necessary.

Citizens can do the following to start preparing for the storm:

Restock your emergency preparedness kit. Include food and water sufficient for at least three days, medications, a flashlight, batteries, cash, and first aid supplies. Don’t forget pets!

Declutter drains and gutters at your home.

Plan how to communicate with family members if you lose power. For example, you can call, text, email or use social media. Remember that during disasters, sending text messages is usually reliable and faster than making phone calls because phone lines are often overloaded.

Keep your car in good working condition, and keep the gas tank full.

Bring inside loose, lightweight objects that could become projectiles in high winds (e.g., patio furniture, garbage cans); anchor objects that would be unsafe to bring inside (e.g., propane tanks); and trim or remove trees close enough to fall on the building.

Keep important documents in a safe place or create password-protected digital copies.

The City of Greenville will continue to post updates on City preparations and any other important information related to Hurricane Dorian on the City’s social media accounts, the City’s cable channel GTV-9, and on the City website. Here is a look at how you can follow each:

Facebook: @CityofGreenvilleNC

Twitter: @GreenvilleNC

Instagram: @GreenvilleNC

City website: www.greenvillenc.gov

GTV-9: Suddenlink Cable Channel 9″

Full statement from Pitt County Emergency Management:



“Pitt County is continuing to monitor the progress of hurricane Dorian as it remains forecasted to potentially impact our area later this week. We have already begun the process of reviewing resources, including staffing, equipment, and sheltering materials; and are communicating with State and regional partners, including the National Weather Service, to identify any additional resources that may be needed as the exact forecast becomes more clear.



As of today, we will begin regularly updating the Emergency Information Page of our website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/Dorian, or www.PittCountyNC.gov/Huracán for our Spanish-speaking population.



We encourage everyone to save this page in their browsers, and refresh often, as it will be the primary source of information from Pitt County Emergency Management during this event.



As always, preparedness is key. We are encouraging all residents to assemble their preparedness Ready Kits, and review their family action plans, if they have not done so already. We have made these available in both English and Spanish on our website, along with a checklist for pets as well.



The ReadyKit checklists can be found and printed at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/ReadyKit

The Spanish version of the ReadyKit checklists can be found and printed at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/Preparense

The checklist for PETS can be found and printed at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/ReadyPETS“