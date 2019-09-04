Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to close Thursday and Friday

1  of  27
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

Officials with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools said all their schools and offices will be closed to students and teachers on Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6, due to Hurricane Dorian.

Additionally, all after school activities for Wednesday, Sept. 4 are canceled.

The After School Care Program will be open on Wednesday for elementary students who are registered, but parents should pick children up as early as possible, school officials said.

The ECPPS Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, is also canceled and will be rescheduled at a later time.

