Emerald Isle Bridge to close at 10:00 a.m. Thursday

Satellite image of Emerald Isle, NC Bridge (Google Maps)

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle Police Department said State Police will close the Emerald Isle Bridge on NC Hwy. 58 at 10:00 AM Thursday, until Town officials determine it is safe for people to enter the Town after Hurricane Dorian leaves the area.

Emerald Isle PD officials said residents and visitors should plan now to be in a safe, sheltered location, off the island, before 10:00 AM on Thursday.

