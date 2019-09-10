Goldsboro to host blood drive on Thursday to fight blood shortage from Dorian

The American Red Cross and the City of Goldsboro will host a blood drive this Thursday to collect all types of blood and platelets.

The blood drive will take place on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the City of Goldsboro Public Works Complex, located at 1601 Climgman Street.



Red Cross officials said Hurricane Dorian forced the cancelation of numerous blood drives across the eastern U.S., leading to thousands of uncollected units of blood and platelets.

The blood will be sent to hospitals to help kids fighting cancer, patients with sickle cell disease, people having surgery, and others facing serious illnesses, according to Red Cross officials.