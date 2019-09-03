Gov. Cooper issues mandatory evacuation for all N.C. barrier islands

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT)



N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday afternoon issued a mandatory state evacuation order for all barrier islands along the state’s coast, effective at 8 am on Wednesday, September 4.

Where local authorities call for earlier evacuations, visitors and residents should follow those directions.

“Please listen to and follow all evacuation orders,” Gov. Cooper said. “We have seen the life and death effects of this storm in the Bahamas, and we urge everyone on the islands at the coast to leave.”

The storm is expected to affect eastern North Carolina later this week, but much of the state will see Dorian’s effects in the form of rain and possible flooding.

Yesterday, Governor Cooper requested a federal emergency declaration for North Carolina ahead of the storm. If granted, this will make federal aid available to the state and its residents for preparation and relief efforts.

Everyone in North Carolina needs to get ready for the storm, emergency management officials urged.

Stay tuned to local news for the latest advisories from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center (NHC), as well as state and local emergency management officials.

Prepare to lose power for an extended period of time.

Prepare emergency supply kits with enough bottled water and non-perishable food to sustain each family member for three to seven days.

Know your evacuation route and find out where friends and loved ones will be and how to get in touch with them.

Plan for your pets. Gather supplies for your pets and put them in an easily accessible container.

The Governor’s Office has activated the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund for donations to support North Carolina’s response to Hurricane Dorian. To donate, visit https://governor.nc.gov/donate-hurricane-recovery.

Download the Ready NC app or follow NC Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates and to learn how you can prepare for the storm.