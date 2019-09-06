High winds force GUC crews to stop using bucket trucks; 1,800 customers without power

Skip to content
Previous Alert
1
of
/
130
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
1
of
/
130
Closings
Alliance One International - Farmville
2
of
/
130
Closings
Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson
3
of
/
130
Closings
Annunciation Catholic School
4
of
/
130
Closings
Arendell Parrott Academy
5
of
/
130
Closings
Bankruptcy Court - Greenville
6
of
/
130
Closings
Barton College
7
of
/
130
Closings
Beaufort Area Transit System
8
of
/
130
Closings
Beaufort County Child Development Center
9
of
/
130
Closings
Beaufort County Community College
10
of
/
130
Closings
Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services
11
of
/
130
Closings
Bertie County Council on Aging
12
of
/
130
Closings
Bertie County District Court
13
of
/
130
Closings
Bertie County Rural Health Association
14
of
/
130
Closings
Boyette Orthopedics
15
of
/
130
Closings
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties
16
of
/
130
Closings
Care-O-World Enrichment Center
17
of
/
130
Closings
Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery
18
of
/
130
Closings
Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery
19
of
/
130
Closings
CarolinaEast Physicians Offices
20
of
/
130
Closings
Childrens Health Services PA
21
of
/
130
Closings
Childrens World Learning Center
22
of
/
130
Closings
Chowan University
23
of
/
130
Closings
Christ Covenant School
24
of
/
130
Closings
City of New Bern
25
of
/
130
Closings
City of Rocky Mount
26
of
/
130
Closings
City of Washington Government Offices
27
of
/
130
Closings
Coastal Carolina Community College
28
of
/
130
Closings
Cookies Little Palace Child Care
29
of
/
130
Closings
Covenant Church
30
of
/
130
Closings
Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC
31
of
/
130
Closings
Discovery Land Daycare
32
of
/
130
Closings
Duplin County Government
33
of
/
130
Closings
Eastern Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat H&N Surgery Greenville
34
of
/
130
Closings
Eastern Headache and Spine
35
of
/
130
Closings
Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville
36
of
/
130
Closings
EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER
37
of
/
130
Closings
Eastern Radiologists, Inc.
38
of
/
130
Closings
Edgecombe Community College
39
of
/
130
Closings
Edgecombe County District Court
40
of
/
130
Closings
Eilenes Childcare
41
of
/
130
Closings
Family Foot & Ankle Physicians
42
of
/
130
Closings
Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC
43
of
/
130
Closings
FMC ECU DIALYSIS
44
of
/
130
Closings
Follow The Son Child Care Center
45
of
/
130
Closings
GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER
46
of
/
130
Closings
Grady-White Boats
47
of
/
130
Closings
Greene County District Court
48
of
/
130
Closings
Greene County Government Offices
49
of
/
130
Closings
Greene County Health Care
50
of
/
130
Closings
Greene County Senior Center
51
of
/
130
Closings
Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center
52
of
/
130
Closings
Greenville Family Doctors
53
of
/
130
Closings
Greenville Montessori School
54
of
/
130
Closings
Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc.
55
of
/
130
Closings
Greenville Utilities
56
of
/
130
Closings
Halifax County Schools
57
of
/
130
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
58
of
/
130
Closings
Hobgood Charter School
59
of
/
130
Closings
Hyde County Government
60
of
/
130
Closings
Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic
61
of
/
130
Closings
John Paul II Catholic High School
62
of
/
130
Closings
Kids Kountry
63
of
/
130
Closings
Kids Paradise Childcare Center
64
of
/
130
Closings
KinderCare Learning Centers
65
of
/
130
Closings
Kinston Community Health Center, Inc.
66
of
/
130
Closings
Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc.
67
of
/
130
Closings
Lawrence Academy
68
of
/
130
Closings
Lear Corporation
69
of
/
130
Closings
Lenoir Community College
70
of
/
130
Closings
Lenoir County District Court
71
of
/
130
Closings
Lenoir County Public Schools
72
of
/
130
Closings
Living Water Christian School
73
of
/
130
Closings
Lou Anna Childcare Center
74
of
/
130
Closings
LS Cable & System
75
of
/
130
Closings
Martin County Clerk of Court
76
of
/
130
Closings
Martin Enterprises
77
of
/
130
Closings
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.
78
of
/
130
Closings
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
79
of
/
130
Closings
MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER
80
of
/
130
Closings
Nash Community College
81
of
/
130
Closings
Nash County District Court
82
of
/
130
Closings
NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro
83
of
/
130
Closings
Neuse Regional Library
84
of
/
130
Closings
North Carolina Wesleyan College
85
of
/
130
Closings
Northampton County Schools
86
of
/
130
Closings
Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience
87
of
/
130
Closings
Oasis Learning Center
88
of
/
130
Closings
Onslow County Schools
89
of
/
130
Closings
Orthotics & Prosthetics East
90
of
/
130
Closings
Our Childrens Clinic
91
of
/
130
Closings
Pamlico Community College
92
of
/
130
Closings
Pamlico County Government Offices
93
of
/
130
Closings
Perquimans County Schools
94
of
/
130
Closings
Pirate Pediatrics
95
of
/
130
Closings
Pitt Community College
96
of
/
130
Closings
Pitt County Council on Aging
97
of
/
130
Closings
Pitt County District and Superior Court
98
of
/
130
Closings
Pitt Family Physicians, PA
99
of
/
130
Closings
Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team
100
of
/
130
Closings
Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center
101
of
/
130
Closings
Saint Peter Catholic School
102
of
/
130
Closings
Sanderson Farms Inc
103
of
/
130
Closings
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery
104
of
/
130
Closings
Sesame Technologies Inc
105
of
/
130
Closings
Sheppard Memorial Library
106
of
/
130
Closings
Smithfield-Farmland
107
of
/
130
Closings
Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2
108
of
/
130
Closings
Tender Love Child Care Center Inc.
109
of
/
130
Closings
Terra Ceia Christian School
110
of
/
130
Closings
The Allergy Center
111
of
/
130
Closings
The Bear Patch Preschool
112
of
/
130
Closings
The Childrens Village Academy
113
of
/
130
Closings
The Epiphany School of Global Studies
114
of
/
130
Closings
The Insurance Center
115
of
/
130
Closings
The Oakwood School
116
of
/
130
Closings
Tiller Charter School
117
of
/
130
Closings
Town Of Farmville
118
of
/
130
Closings
Trinity Christian School
119
of
/
130
Closings
Twin River YMCA
120
of
/
130
Closings
Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts
121
of
/
130
Closings
Tyrrell County Government
122
of
/
130
Closings
VA Morehead City Clinic
123
of
/
130
Closings
Vernon Dialysis Unit
124
of
/
130
Closings
Washington Montessori Public Charter School
125
of
/
130
Closings
Wayne County Superior Court
126
of
/
130
Closings
Welcome Federal Credit Union
127
of
/
130
Closings
Wilson Community College
128
of
/
130
Closings
Wilson County District Court
129
of
/
130
Closings
Wonderland Academy Day Care
130
of
/
130