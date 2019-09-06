High winds force GUC crews to stop using bucket trucks; 1,800 customers without power

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)



UPDATE: The Greenville Utilities Commission said, around 4 a.m. Friday, it had to stop using bucket trucks due to high winds, but crews are still working on the ground to restore outages as soon as they can.



As of 6:00 a.m. Friday, the GUC Outage List was reporting nearly 1,800 customers without power in its service area, including 9 customers in Greenville, 630 customers in Winterville, 779 customers in the Hollywood area, and 331 customers in the Chicod area.



PREVIOUS: Greenville Utilities crews are working to restore power in Winterville.

According to GUC Facebook page, a snapped tree brought down a pole and damaged a transformer.

The incident was reported on Red Forbes Road.