Hurricane Dorian ‘could plow right through NC,’ Gov. Cooper warns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian appears to be approaching North Carolina.

“This thing could plow right through North Carolina. It could be a very dangerous storm,” Cooper said. “Whatever comes, we will be ready.”

Cooper says they’re partnering with FEMA and neighboring states. Shelters and mass feedings are being arranged in case of evacuations.

Transportation workers, law enforcement and first responders are also on standby.

“My message today is this: North Carolina has to take this seriously. Be ready,” Cooper said.

Cooper said he’s signed two waivers. One is for relief/supply vehicles to be able to move out of state and the second is for farmers to be able to move crops out in heavier loads and protect livestock before the storm arrives.

He’s urging people to be ready for potential outages and prepare emergency packs.

At Town and Country Hardware in Raleigh, they’ve stocked their shelves with what people may need.

General manager Kevin Pavese says batteries and flashlights typically run out first.

“Don’t wait. Get it before the panic,” said Pavese.

He says they’ve already had customers come in for hurricane supplies.

They’ve ordered extra firewood, sand, propane and more as they anticipate a rush of shoppers.

“That’s part of what we do. We got to supply our neighborhood and neighbors. That’s the primary thing. Make sure they’re safe,” said Pavese.

State leaders say they want safety to be on everyone’s mind, as they monitor Dorian tearing through the Bahamas.

“The track is still uncertain, so I must urge everyone to remain vigilant,” said director Mike Sprayberry with emergency management.

Sprayberry said the North Carolina Department of Transportation has suspended construction projects on major evacuation routes.