Hyde County accepting applications for aid for homes, businesses damaged by Dorian

BEAUFORT, NC (WNCT) - This weekend in Beaufort, you can help raise money for Hurricane Dorian recovery, while participating in a pub crawl, and enjoying local BBQ and sides at a BBQ competition.

On Friday, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Pub Crawl will take place throughout downtown Beaufort.

Event organizers said participants will start at the Beaufort Wine and Food office (129 Middle Lane) where they will receive wrist bands, a complimentary beer cup, and a ‘punch card’ with each of the stops listed.

Guests will then go from stop to stop, sampling beer and cuisine pairings at each stop at their own pace. The brewers will be present to meet with guests, and each ticket holder will have their card punched at each stop before moving on to the next stop.

Pub Crawl tickets can be purchased online and cost $45 for the general public, and $40.50 for members of Beaufort Wine and Food.

Pub Crawl stops include:

On Saturday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Beer, Bubbles and BBQ Festival will take place on the waterfront on the 400 block of Front Street.

Organizers said this event will feature live music, drink samples at dozens of breweries and brewpubs, and a People's Choice BBQ Competition, where pitmasters from across the region will cook a variety of BBQ and sides for the public to enjoy, as they put their best dishes forward in hopes of winning the competition.

Beer, Bubbles & BBQ Festival tickets can be purchased online and cost $65 for the general public, and $58.50 for Beaufort Food and Wine members.

Participating Pitmasters and Restaurants (with more to be added):