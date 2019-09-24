Hyde County accepting applications for aid for homes, businesses damaged by Dorian

SWAN QUARTER, NC (WNCT) – The Hyde County Office of Planning and Economic Development said it is accepting common housing applications from individuals with housing or business damage due to Hurricane Dorian.
Hyde County officials said all property owners who had property damage caused by Hurricane Dorian should submit a common housing application, including residents, off-island property owners, and business owners.
Assistance is typically awarded for elevations, reconstructions, and acquisitions of homes or buildings.
County officials said the common housing application does not promise funding to an applicant, but gives the county a tool to apply for funding, and match individual property owner needs with grant funds for which they may be eligible.
When and if FEMA assistance becomes available for individuals, this application does not take the place of filing with FEMA. When and if FEMA Individual Assistance comes available, property owners should apply directly through FEMA, in addition to filing this form with Hyde County.
Individual grants may come in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds, Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) grants, and other state and federal resources that may come available as a result of the storm.
Criteria for these grants vary by the individual grant and may or may not be based on income, the number of times the structure has flooded, the extent of damage, and other factors.
Applications are available online on the Hurricane and Flood page of the Hyde County Government website, and paper applications can be picked up and returned to Teresa Adams at the Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, or Rosemary Johnson at the Government Center in Swan Quarter.
Questions about your application can be answered by calling 252-926-4178, or by emailing rjohnson@hydecountync.gov.
