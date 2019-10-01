Hyde County Recovery Center to open Tuesday

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WNCT) – Hyde County officials said the county will open a Recovery Center this Tuesday on Ocracoke Island, to help people affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The Hyde County Recovery Center, located in the Ocracoke Variety Store parking lot at 950 Irvin Garrish Highway on Ocracoke Island, will open at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
The Recovery Center will have representatives from the following agencies, who can answer questions or help with unmet needs of residents: Hyde County Disaster Volunteers, Hyde County Health Department, Hyde County Department of Social Services, Ocracoke Housing & Re-Entry Permits, NC Department of Insurance, NC Department of Commerce (unemployment), and NC Emergency Management Recovery Section.
The Hyde County Recovery Center will open each Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on services offered by the Hyde County Recovery Center, call 984-789-2262, or 984-233-3034.
