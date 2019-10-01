Hyde County Recovery Center to open Tuesday

DURHAM, NC (WNCT) - State and federal officials have approved $1.8 million in funding to buy and demolish 17 Duplin County homes located in areas at risk of flooding.

An announcement made Thursday by the NC Dept. of Public Safety said the 17 homes will be demolished, and the land will be converted to open spaces to conserve natural floodplains.

According to state officials, these natural floodplains will help slow water runoff, absorb floodwaters, and prevent erosion during natural disasters, which reduces property damage and recovery expenses.

FEMA is funding $1.3 million, or 75% of the total cost, to buy and demolish 17 homes, while the state is providing the other 25%, or $460,000, in funding for the project.

According to state officials, FEMA's share of the funding is paid directly to the state to disburse to local governments - in this case, Duplin County.

After Hurricane Florence in 2018, FEMA approved $23 million to acquire 155 other flood-prone properties in North Carolina.