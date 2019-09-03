Jacksonville native takes photos of Hurricane Dorian in outer space

A Jacksonville native who is currently living in the International Space Station took photos of Hurricane Dorian as seen from her view in outer space.

Christina Koch, who began her six-month trip on the International Space Station on June 14, 2019, graduated from N.C. State University with bachelor’s degrees in physics and electrical engineering in 2001, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 2002.



On Monday, Koch posted these photos of Hurricane Dorian from space on her Twitter account, as shown in the gallery below.

Christina H. Koch, via Twitter

Christina H. Koch, via Twitter

Christina H. Koch, via Twitter

Christina H. Koch, via Twitter