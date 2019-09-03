1  of  3
Closings
Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools Pamlico County Schools

Jacksonville native takes photos of Hurricane Dorian in outer space

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christina H. Koch, via Twitter

A Jacksonville native who is currently living in the International Space Station took photos of Hurricane Dorian as seen from her view in outer space.

Christina Koch, who began her six-month trip on the International Space Station on June 14, 2019, graduated from N.C. State University with bachelor’s degrees in physics and electrical engineering in 2001, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 2002.

On Monday, Koch posted these photos of Hurricane Dorian from space on her Twitter account, as shown in the gallery below.

  • Christina H. Koch, via Twitter
  • Christina H. Koch, via Twitter
  • Christina H. Koch, via Twitter
  • Christina H. Koch, via Twitter

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV