James Sprunt Community College hosting blood drive on Wednesday

James Sprunt Community College in Duplin County is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, to collect blood and platelets for potential victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the Boyette Building at James Sprunt Community College, located at 133 James Sprunt Drive in Kenansville.



JSCC officials said they decided to hold the last-minute blood drive because Hurricane Dorian forced the cancelation of nearly two dozen Red Cross blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, resulting in more than 550 uncollected blood and platelet donations.



You can walk-in, or make a donation appointment online at redcrossblood.org.