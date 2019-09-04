1  of  37
Closings
Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Carteret County 3B District Courts Craven County District Courts Dare County Schools Duplin County Government Eastern Dermatology Greene County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Living Water Christian School Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter The Broad Street Clinic The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive Washington Montessori Public Charter School

James Sprunt Community College hosting blood drive on Wednesday

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JSCC

James Sprunt Community College in Duplin County is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, to collect blood and platelets for potential victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the Boyette Building at James Sprunt Community College, located at 133 James Sprunt Drive in Kenansville.

JSCC officials said they decided to hold the last-minute blood drive because Hurricane Dorian forced the cancelation of nearly two dozen Red Cross blood drives and donation centers in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, resulting in more than 550 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

You can walk-in, or make a donation appointment online at redcrossblood.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV