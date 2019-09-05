Major Hurricane Dorian command center set up at Fort Bragg as storm approaches

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  115
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carteret County 3B District Courts Childrens World Learning Center Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Twin River YMCA U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy Wonderland Academy Day Care

Major Hurricane Dorian command center set up at Fort Bragg as storm approaches

Dorian

by: Kayla Strayer

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — FEMA was busy setting up a major command site at Fort Bragg on Wednesday morning, ready to deploy life-saving supplies to Hurricane Dorian victims.

There are around 250 trailers staged there right now. So far, at least 150 trailers are filled with water. Eighty trailers have food. All of the supplies are ready to be shipped out within a moment’s notice. It’s a coordinated effort between FEMA, Fort Bragg officials and local emergency response managers.

“They have well developed standard operating procedures that it’s just like clockwork when they come in, so I feel pretty confident that the needs of the people are going to be met,” said Col. Kevin Embry. “The well developed SOPs allow us to cut through the bureaucracy and the red tape so we can all work together at the federal, state and local level to bring resources to…the problem.”

Fifty-six generators were dropped off at Simmons Army Airfield and they’re to be sent out within 90 minutes of getting the request.

The generators will be used to power hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and any other critical building that could be in need.

This is one of five FEMA staging areas across the southeast. FEMA says the ease of access to main roads, plus the secure location, make this one of the best spots to set up in response to Dorian.

“From the time that we get the order, to the time that we get the stuff to the sites again, depending on conditions we can get it there fairly quickly,” FEMA Field Supervisor Jeff Glass said. “We have shuttles that are on-site so that we can quickly, rapidly move stuff to different areas that we need to move it to.”

People coming from out of state to help out include U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“As a retired Marine, this is nothing new to me,” said Bob Isler with the Army Corps of Engineers. “This mission here is not about us. It’s about taking care of Americans. It’s about taking care of our neighbors.”

The Salvation Army’s inclement weather shelter is also opening Wednesday in Fayetteville.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV