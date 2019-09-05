Major Hurricane Dorian command center set up at Fort Bragg as storm approaches

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — FEMA was busy setting up a major command site at Fort Bragg on Wednesday morning, ready to deploy life-saving supplies to Hurricane Dorian victims.

There are around 250 trailers staged there right now. So far, at least 150 trailers are filled with water. Eighty trailers have food. All of the supplies are ready to be shipped out within a moment’s notice. It’s a coordinated effort between FEMA, Fort Bragg officials and local emergency response managers.

“They have well developed standard operating procedures that it’s just like clockwork when they come in, so I feel pretty confident that the needs of the people are going to be met,” said Col. Kevin Embry. “The well developed SOPs allow us to cut through the bureaucracy and the red tape so we can all work together at the federal, state and local level to bring resources to…the problem.”

Fifty-six generators were dropped off at Simmons Army Airfield and they’re to be sent out within 90 minutes of getting the request.

The generators will be used to power hospitals, nursing homes, shelters and any other critical building that could be in need.

This is one of five FEMA staging areas across the southeast. FEMA says the ease of access to main roads, plus the secure location, make this one of the best spots to set up in response to Dorian.

“From the time that we get the order, to the time that we get the stuff to the sites again, depending on conditions we can get it there fairly quickly,” FEMA Field Supervisor Jeff Glass said. “We have shuttles that are on-site so that we can quickly, rapidly move stuff to different areas that we need to move it to.”

People coming from out of state to help out include U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“As a retired Marine, this is nothing new to me,” said Bob Isler with the Army Corps of Engineers. “This mission here is not about us. It’s about taking care of Americans. It’s about taking care of our neighbors.”

The Salvation Army’s inclement weather shelter is also opening Wednesday in Fayetteville.