State of Emergency for Greenville to end Friday at noon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – UPDATE: The State of Emergency for Greenville will be lifted this Friday at noon, said Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly.

The City’s Emergency Operations Center will also close at noon, the Mayor said.



Additionally, Mayor Connelly issued this statement about Hurricane Dorian’s effects on Greenville, and the response of city employees and residents:



“Fortunately, the City of Greenville did not experience widespread damage as a result of Hurricane Dorian. I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all of our dedicated City employees who have worked around the clock to prepare for and address issues as they came up during and after the storm. Additionally, I want to thank our residents who provided their assistance with storm preparation and adhered to City requests to stay off the streets. Your cooperation helped our first responders tremendously and our community was safer because of you.”

PREVIOUS: Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly has declared a State of Emergency for the City of Greenville, starting at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

The proclamation provides the Greenville Police Department with the ability to restrict or deny access to any area, location, or street where such a restriction is necessary in order to help overcome an emergency or to prevent the emergency from worsening.

At this time, no such restrictions have been put in place.

Due to the forecast and the potential effects of the approaching Hurricane Dorian, the City of Greenville is also activating its Emergency Operations Center at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Greenville has also taken the following precautions so far:

GREAT Bus services will end at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. At this time, service is not anticipated for Friday.

The City of Greenville has canceled sanitation collection for Friday. Those routes will be collected Thursday.

All Recreation and Parks facilities will close at 5:00 p.m. All Recreation and Parks programs and fitness classes scheduled after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday are canceled.

The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled. The Environmental Advisory Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has also been canceled.

City officials are continuing to monitor the storm and additional changes are likely to be announced tomorrow.

Please note that while localized flooding is possible in all areas, some areas of the city are more prone to flooding during heavy rain events. Potential flood zones in Greenville include:

14th Street and Charles Boulevard (Both sides of Dollar General)

10th Street and College Hill

1st Street and Brownlea Drive

Reade Street and Cotanche Street

Evans Street and Deck Street

Evans Street and Arlington Boulevard

Dickinson Avenue Underpass

Old Tar Road

Residents should make every effort to stay off the roads during the storm, but those who must travel in flood-prone areas are advised to stay alert for standing water and the potential that some streets could be blocked if flooding occurs. If you encounter flooding, the following safety tips are recommended:

Remember that flash flooding can occur even if it is not raining in your area because it could be raining harder upstream.

Never attempt to drive through water covering a roadway or bridge. Keep in mind that it does not take a lot of water to incapacitate a vehicle, and there may not be a road under the water.

Watch for flooding at bridges and dips in the road.

Watch for debris (rocks, limbs, etc.) that may be caught in moving water and can be dangerous if you are forced to walk or swim through floodwaters.

Stay on high ground as much as possible.

To report an emergency situation during the storm, call 911. For all other storm-related information from the City, please call the City’s hotline at (252) 329-4614.

Flooding is not the only concern associated with the heavy rainfall.

The grounds are already saturated, and the additional water may loosen the dirt around trees and power lines.

High winds that are often associated with a tropical system could cause the trees or power lines to fall.

If you encounter a downed power line, do not touch it and call the Greenville Utilities Commission emergency hotline immediately at 1-855-767-2482. Always assume that a power line is live and dangerous.