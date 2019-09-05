Military personnel, dependents, employees ordered off NC coast

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The commander of the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic has issued an emergency evacuation order for military personnel and their dependents in five North Carolina counties as Hurricane Dorian lurked near the coast.

The order issued on Wednesday impacts Hyde, Dare, Carteret, Currituck and New Hanover counties. Specifcally, it affects active duty service members and their dependents; reservists on active duty and their dependents; Department of Defense and Department of the Navy employees; and authorized escorts for a dependent or civilian employee.

Also, all naval units and activities in the state in or east of the Raleigh-Durham metropolitan area have been told to prepare for possible sustained destructive winds.