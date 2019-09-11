1  of  4
Closings
Morehead City collecting donations to help Ocracoke recover from Dorian

Dorian

Two islanders ride their bikes through still-wet streets on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – Officials in Morehead City are offering an easy way for residents to help people on Ocracoke Island, which was flooded last week during Hurricane Dorian.

Hyde County officials have said Ocracoke Island is overwhelmed with donated food and supplies, but anyone who wants to help storm victims there can donate money to the Outer Banks Community Foundation.

Morehead City said it is also collecting money for the OBCF at City Hall, starting on Wednesday.

To donate directly to the OBCF, visit their website.

