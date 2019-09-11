Morehead City collecting donations to help Ocracoke recover from Dorian

A series of disaster information sessions that were postponed due to Hurricane Dorian, including one in Pamlico County, have been rescheduled.

The state is hosting the sessions to provide updates and receive feedback on recovery resources in hurricane-impacted areas across eastern North Carolina.

The dates and locations of the rescheduled sessions are:

The disaster recovery information sessions are being hosted by a partnership that includes the Office of Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service.

A current schedule of sessions is available online at the ReBuild NC website.