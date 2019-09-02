N.C. preparations build ahead of Hurricane Dorian

This Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 image provided by NASA shows a view of Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station as it churned over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Dorian is strengthening as it moves west toward the Bahamas and Florida. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says maximum sustained winds increased Saturday, Aug. 31 morning to 145 mph (230 kph), up from 140 mph (220 kph). (NASA via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warnings are ramping up along the North Carolina coast with powerful Hurricane Dorian still days away.

The National Park Service said Monday it’s closed visitor centers and museums at the southern end of the Outer Banks. North Carolina’s state ferry division shuts down its express passenger ferry to isolated Ocracoke Island Monday evening. Cape Lookout National Seashore and visitor services on Ocracoke close Tuesday.

In the region closest to the storm steaming up from the southeast, Brunswick County schools are closing around noon Tuesday so families can prepare for Dorian. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington canceled classes for this week and told students to evacuate by Tuesday evening.

Gov. Roy Cooper plans to discuss preparations on Monday afternoon. He declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state.