1  of  27
Closings
Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Beaufort County Schools Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Dare County Schools Duplin County Government Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Living Water Christian School Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive

NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores to close starting Wednesday

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NC Aquarium at PKS, via Facebook

Starting on Wednesday, the NC Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will close to the public for an indefinite period of time during Hurricane Dorian, officials said.

The aquarium said it is monitoring Hurricane Dorian’s path, and will make a decision on when to re-open the aquarium after the hurricane ends

According to NC Aquarium officials, staff are preparing the aquarium and its animals to remain safe during Hurricane Dorian, and “animals in our care have safe and secure habitats, life support, and backup generators.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV