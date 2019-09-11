NC disaster info sessions rescheduled after Dorian

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) - Officials in Morehead City are offering an easy way for residents to help people on Ocracoke Island, which was flooded last week during Hurricane Dorian.

Hyde County officials have said Ocracoke Island is overwhelmed with donated food and supplies, but anyone who wants to help storm victims there can donate money to the Outer Banks Community Foundation.

Morehead City said it is also collecting money for the OBCF at City Hall, starting on Wednesday.

To donate directly to the OBCF, visit their website.