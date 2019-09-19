NCDOT hopes to reopen NC-12 on Ocracoke Island by Nov. 22, after Dorian damage repairs

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WNCT) – The NC Dept. of Transportation said it expects NC-12 on Ocracoke Island to reopen to traffic by November 22, after emergency repairs are completed on the road following damage from Hurricane Dorian.



NCDOT officials said it hopes to award a contract by next week, with construction starting shortly after, to repair what it called “catastrophic roadway damage” to NC-12 on Ocracoke Island, which was caused by floodwaters from Hurricane Dorian.



According to NCDOT, the road work will involve sandbag installation, a reconstruction of the dune line protecting the roadway, and complete rebuilding of about 1,000 feet of roadway. The N.C. Ferry Division’s Dredge Manteo will pump sand from the old Hatteras ferry channel to supply sand for the reconstruction of the dune.

NCDOT said the timeline for reopening NC-12 could change due to weather conditions, but the contract will have a target reopening date of Nov. 22, with incentives for opening early.



The final contract completion of NC-12, including completion of dune reconstruction, planting dunes with seagrass, and placement of final pavement surface and markings, will be April 30, 2020.