NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Kindergarten students at a school in New Bern are collecting money from the community to help other schools in the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Officials at Saint Paul Catholic School, located at 3007 Country Club Road, said the school’s kindergarten class started a fundraiser to help Catholic schools in the Bahamas that were affected by Hurricane Dorian.
The kindergarten class at SPCS is inviting families of the school, and the public, to send donations to the school in the form of cash, or checks made payable to SPCS with “Bahamas Relief” written in the memo line of the checks.
School officials said the kindergarten class is currently learning about the Golden Rule, and helping others in need. The class teacher, Jennifer Walker, thought this fundraiser was a great opportunity for the students to put those ideas into action, especially after SPCS had received donations from around the world following Hurricane Florence in 2018.
Walker said, “It is very important that students understand that this is something that is extremely important to practice in our everyday lives and not just to talk about.”
New Bern kindergarten class collecting donations for Dorian relief in the Bahamas
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – Kindergarten students at a school in New Bern are collecting money from the community to help other schools in the Bahamas that were impacted by Hurricane Dorian.