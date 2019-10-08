Nonprofits in some East NC counties can apply for federal loans to recover from Dorian

OCRACOKE, NC (WNCT) - The North Carolina Ferry System will have revised schedules for routes to and from Ocracoke Island starting Tuesday.

The NCDOT Ferry Division said the ferry schedule will be as follows:

Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

In addition, there will be an additional run for fuel and vendor deliveries on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays departing Swan Quarter for Ocracoke at 7:30 a.m. and departing from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter at 2 p.m.

At this time, Ocracoke remains open only to residents, non-resident property owners, and personnel approved by Hyde County for re-entry.

Reservations on these routes are highly recommended and can be obtained by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY.

All reservation holders must arrive at the terminal one hour before departure time.

In addition, same-day reservations for ferries departing Ocracoke are not available, and next-day reservations must be made before 4 p.m.

Passengers without reservations will be placed in a standby line and be allowed on ferries if space is available.

Volunteer groups approved to access Ocracoke are encouraged to board the ferries without vehicles to leave as much deck space as possible for vehicles necessary for hurricane recovery services.​