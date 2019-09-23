Ocracoke recovery to get NC governor’s review

OCRACOKE, N.C. (AP) — The barrier island that suffered the most damage from Hurricane Dorian in North Carolina is getting another visit from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper’s office says he’ll examine recovery work on Ocracoke Island on Monday. He’ll be joined by Cabinet members and emergency management officials.

Dorian’s heavy rains and storm surge 2½ weeks ago flooded Ocracoke, leaving hundreds of residents temporarily stranded. State agencies and nonprofits have provided food and water, fuel, medical care and portable toilets and showers. Ocracoke access is still limited to residents, homeowners and some others.

Cooper visited Ocracoke the day after Dorian departed the North Carolina coast.

Ocracoke is in Hyde County, one of 13 counties in which Cooper has asked President Donald Trump to declare as disaster areas to access additional federal funds.