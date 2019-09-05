Ohio Red Cross volunteers head to Eastern NC ahead of Dorian

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
1  of  117
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carteret County 3B District Courts Childrens World Learning Center Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Courthouse Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Perquimans County Schools Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Richlands Twin River YMCA U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy Wonderland Academy Day Care

Ohio Red Cross volunteers head to Eastern NC ahead of Dorian

Dorian

by: Devero Bogart

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)

Teams of volunteers from Ohio are driving Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV’s) to Greenville, Wilmington, and Durham, ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival on the NC coast, to help people in need after the hurricane.

The pair driving one ERV from Dayton were planning to go to Mobile, Alabama. But since Dorian is traveling more north, they stopped in Montgomery, Alabama, before being sent to North Carolina. Mark Howell and Allan Schussheim are back on the road in the ERV, heading to North Carolina.

Howell explained, “We’re actually going to 3 different locations within North Carolina. My team and others are going to Greenville. We have several teams that are going to Wilmington, North Carolina, and a group that are going to the Durham, North Carolina area.”

They made it to a staging area in Montgomery, Alabama on Tuesday morning, where all of the ERV’s were inspected.

Schussheim said, “There were 83 ERV’s from around the country. I mean they were ERV’s from Utah, from Wyoming, from Texas. The 16 ERV’s that we left behind in Montgomery are now going to deploy behind the storm.”

The Dayton pair part of the 17 crews that were proactively sent to North Carolina with plenty of emergency supplies and food to distribute.

Schussheim added, “Just like we’re waiting to see where the storm went in Florida, and what happened, now they’re seeing the storm’s going up the coast and it’s going to hit the coastlines of the Carolinas. So, now they’re moving some of their assets up to the North Carolina area waiting in preparation of the storm ahead.”

Red Cross officials said across the Southeast, almost 200 shelters have already opened with 11,000 people staying in them. About 32 volunteers have come to North Carolina from the Dayton and Cincinnati region, with more expected if Dorian makes landfall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV