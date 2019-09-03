1  of  3
Pamlico Community College to close Wednesday-Friday, due to Hurricane Dorian

Map of Pamlico Community College, Grantsboro, N.C. (Google Maps)

Pamlico Community College, located in Grantsboro, announced it will be closed this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Dorian on Eastern North Carolina.

College officials said, as of this time, no decision has been made about next week’s operating schedule.

PCC said officials will evaluate the storm’s impacts, and will announce a decision about next week’s schedule at a later time.

