Pamlico Community College to close Wednesday-Friday, due to Hurricane Dorian

A Jacksonville native who is currently living in the International Space Station took photos of Hurricane Dorian as seen from her view in outer space.

Christina Koch, who began her six-month trip on the International Space Station on June 14, 2019, graduated from N.C. State University with bachelor's degrees in physics and electrical engineering in 2001, and a master’s degree in electrical engineering in 2002.

On Monday, Koch posted these photos of Hurricane Dorian from space on her Twitter account, as shown in the gallery below.