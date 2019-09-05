Dorian Photo Gallery: Possible waterspout/tornado damage in Emerald Isle

Live Now
Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT) Officials said that a possible waterspout/tornado touched land and caused severe damage to property in the Town of Emerald Isle on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Town of Emerald Isle’s official Facebook page, the possible waterspout/tornado touched down just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, damaging homes and property near Islander Drive and Reed Drive.

Town officials said no injuries from the possible tornado have been reported at this time, but Boardwalk RV Park is severely damaged.

  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Islander and Reed in Emerald Isle – Courtesy of Town of Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle
  • Courtesy of Paul Musco, owner of Salty Water Park in Emerald Isle



