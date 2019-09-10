Pitt County Schools announces makeup days for classes missed during Dorian

1  of  2
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Pitt County Schools has announced makeup days to replace class days missed last week due to Hurricane Dorian.

PCS officials said students at all schools will make up Friday, Sept. 6 on Friday, October 11.

October 11 was originally scheduled as a system-designated workday, but is now a full school day for students and staff at all PCS schools, including Early College sites.

There will be no make-up day for students for time missed on Thursday, September 5, as PCS will use banked instructional time already built into the 2019-2020 school calendar.

