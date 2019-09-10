1  of  4
Closings
Bertie County Schools Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter

Post Offices closed on Ocracoke, Hatteras islands

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:
usps_36089470_ver1.0_640_360_1542198759198.jpg

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WNCT) – According to the U.S. Postal Service, the Post Office locations on Ocracoke Island and Hatteras Island are closed until further notice, because of damage from Hurricane Dorian.

USPS officials said residents of Ocracoke Island who bring their ID can collect P.O. Box mail on-site at the Post Office, located at 1122 Irvin Garrish Hwy., on Monday-Friday, between Noon and 8:00 p.m.

Residents of Hatteras Island who bring their ID can collect P.O. Box mail on-site at the Post Office, located at 57689 NC Hwy. 12, on Monday-Friday, between Noon and 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV