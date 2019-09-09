1  of  8
Closings
President Trump, Gov. Cooper to tour Dorian-damaged areas of NC

Dorian

President Trump and NC Gov. Roy Cooper (WNCT)

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT)

On Monday afternoon, President Trump and Gov. Roy Cooper will tour areas of North Carolina damaged in Hurricane Dorian.

According to the White House, President Trump, traveling in Air Force One, is scheduled to land at MCAS Cherry Point in Havelock, at 3:40 p.m. Monday.

The White House has not yet specified which areas of the state President Trump and Gov. Cooper will visit.

President Trump is scheduled to leave MCAS Cherry Point at 5:40 p.m., headed to a Monday night rally in Fayetteville, where he hopes to inspire people to vote for the Republican candidates running for open seats in the state’s 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts.

