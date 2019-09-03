State of Emergency, evacuations across ENC due to Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on State of Emergency and evacuations due to Dorian.
Mandatory Evacuation
- Atlantic Beach
- Town of Beaufort
- Beaufort County: Anyone in flood-prone and low-lying areas of the county is now under a Mandatory Evacuation. Evacuate these areas no later than 3:00 PM on Thursday.
- Cape Carteret
- Carova
- Carteret County
- Corolla
- Currituck County
- Dare County
- Hyde County
- North Topsail Beach
- Outer Banks
- Pollocksville
- Surf City
Voluntary Evacuation
- Grifton: Casey Drive, Lewis Drive, Pitt Street (from McCrae Street to the cul-de-sac), Dogwood Drive, Cottonwood Drive, Village Drive, and Mashie Drive
- Jones County
- Martin County
- Morehead City
- Onslow County
- Pamlico County
- Swansboro
State of Emergency
- North Topsail Beach
- Grifton
- Cape Carteret
- Halifax County
- Atlantic Beach
- Burgaw
- Craven County
- Dare County
- Outer Banks
- New Bern
- Havelock
- Onslow County
- Jacksonville
- Morehead City
- Currituck County
- Richlands
- Duplin County
- Maysville
- Carteret County
- Washington County
- Surf City
- Swansboro
- Tyrrell County
- Hyde County
- Martin County
- Pitt County
- Lenoir County
- Kitty Hawk
- Greenville
- Kinston
- Jones County
- Kenansville
- Williamston
- Pasquotank
- Camden
- Elizabeth City