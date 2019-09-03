State of Emergency, evacuations across ENC due to Dorian

Live Now
TRACKING DORIAN: Follow our coverage with 9OYS livestream!
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design Annunciation Catholic School Arendell Parrott Academy Bankruptcy Court - Greenville Bankruptcy Meetings - Wilmington Barton College Beaufort County Community College Bertie County District Court Bertie County Rural Health Association Bertie County Schools Boyette Orthopedics Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Care-O-World Enrichment Center Carolina Arthritis Center Carteret County 3B District Courts Childrens World Learning Center Christ Covenant School City of New Bern Coastal Carolina Community College Coastal Carolina Neuropsychiatric Center, PA Craven County CARTS Craven County District Courts Craven County Local Government Deep Run Child Care Center Dermatology Associates of Coastal Carolina Discovery Land Daycare Dream Provider Care Services Duplin County Courthouse Duplin County Government Eastern Carolina Foot & Ankle Specialist Eastern Dermatology Eastern Headache and Spine EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry Edenton-Chowan Schools Edgecombe Community College Edgecombe County District Court Eilenes Childcare GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER Greene County District Court Greene County Health Care Greene County Schools Greenville Family Doctors Greenville Montessori School Halifax Community College Halifax County Schools Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Hyde County Government Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic James Sprunt Community College John Paul II Catholic High School Joy Junction Christian Child Care KinderCare Learning Centers Kinston Community Health Center, Inc. Lawrence Academy Lenoir Community College Lenoir County American Legion Post 43 Meeting Lenoir County District Court Lenoir County Public Schools Living Water Christian School Lou Anna Childcare Center Martin Community College Martin County Adult & Aging Services Martin County Clerk of Court Martin County Governmental Offices Martin County Schools MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Calvary Christian Academy MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER Music Academy of Eastern Carolina Nash Community College Nash County District Court Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Northampton County Schools Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience Onslow County Schools Orthotics & Prosthetics East Pamlico Community College Pamlico County 3B District Courts Pamlico County Government Offices Perquimans County Schools Pitt Community College Pitt County Council on Aging Pitt County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Progressive Child Care Center Roses Gymnastics Training Center Saint Peter Catholic School Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Sheppard Memorial Library Smithfield-Farmland Start Right Learning Center Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2 The Bear Patch Preschool The Broad Street Clinic The Childrens Village Academy The Epiphany School of Global Studies The Oakwood School Tiller Charter School Town of Faison Twin River YMCA U.S. District Court, Greenville, NC U.S. District Court, New Bern, NC VA Morehead City Clinic Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne Community College Wayne County District Court Weldon City Schools Wilson Community College Wilson County District Court WILSON COUNTY SCHOOLS Winterville Charter Academy Wonderland Academy Day Care

State of Emergency, evacuations across ENC due to Dorian

Dorian

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) WNCT brings you the latest on State of Emergency and evacuations due to Dorian.

Mandatory Evacuation

  • Atlantic Beach
  • Town of Beaufort
  • Beaufort County: Anyone in flood-prone and low-lying areas of the county is now under a Mandatory Evacuation. Evacuate these areas no later than 3:00 PM on Thursday.
  • Cape Carteret
  • Carova
  • Carteret County
  • Corolla
  • Currituck County
  • Dare County
  • Hyde County
  • North Topsail Beach
  • Outer Banks
  • Pollocksville
  • Surf City

Voluntary Evacuation

  • Grifton: Casey Drive, Lewis Drive, Pitt Street (from McCrae Street to the cul-de-sac), Dogwood Drive, Cottonwood Drive, Village Drive, and Mashie Drive
  • Jones County
  • Martin County
  • Morehead City
  • Onslow County
  • Pamlico County
  • Swansboro

State of Emergency

  • North Topsail Beach
  • Grifton
  • Cape Carteret
  • Halifax County
  • Atlantic Beach
  • Burgaw
  • Craven County
  • Dare County
  • Outer Banks
  • New Bern
  • Havelock
  • Onslow County
  • Jacksonville
  • Morehead City
  • Currituck County
  • Richlands
  • Duplin County
  • Maysville
  • Carteret County
  • Washington County
  • Surf City
  • Swansboro
  • Tyrrell County
  • Hyde County
  • Martin County
  • Pitt County
  • Lenoir County
  • Kitty Hawk
  • Greenville
  • Kinston
  • Jones County
  • Kenansville
  • Williamston
  • Pasquotank
  • Camden
  • Elizabeth City

