Mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency for Cape Carteret

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – UPDATE: The Town of Cape Carteret has ordered a Mandatory Evacuation beginning at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, due to Hurricane Dorian.

Town officials also said a curfew will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.



A hurricane shelter will be opened on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., at Newport Middle School, located at 500 East Chatham Street in Newport.



Cape Carteret Town Offices will open at 9:00 AM and close at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4.



A State of Emergency went into effect on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. for the Town of Cape Carteret.



PREVIOUS: Officials have declared a State of Emergency of the Town of Cape Carteret ahead of Dorian effective Tuesday at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, a voluntary evacuation will start on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at a future date, officials said.

Officials said that a curfew will go into effect on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will remain until further notice.