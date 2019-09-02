1  of  22
Closings
Arapahoe Charter School Arendell Parrott Academy Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties Dare County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Government Hyde County Schools Ignite Innovation Academy- Pitt Living Water Christian School Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro North Carolina Wesleyan College Onslow County Schools Pamlico Christian Academy Pamlico Community College Pamlico County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter The Epiphany School of Global Studies Tiller Charter School University of Mount Olive/Mt Olive

Mandatory evacuation, State of Emergency for Cape Carteret

Dorian

by: Loyd Price,

Posted: / Updated:
Cape Carteret_8623

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (WNCT) – UPDATE: The Town of Cape Carteret has ordered a Mandatory Evacuation beginning at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, due to Hurricane Dorian.

Town officials also said a curfew will begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

A hurricane shelter will be opened on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., at Newport Middle School, located at 500 East Chatham Street in Newport.

Cape Carteret Town Offices will open at 9:00 AM and close at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4.

A State of Emergency went into effect on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. for the Town of Cape Carteret.

PREVIOUS: Officials have declared a State of Emergency of the Town of Cape Carteret ahead of Dorian effective Tuesday at 8 a.m.

According to a press release, a voluntary evacuation will start on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at a future date, officials said.

Officials said that a curfew will go into effect on Thursday at 6 p.m. and will remain until further notice.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV