Mandatory evacuation of all visitors from Ocracoke Island to go in effect Tuesday

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) The Hyde County Board of Commissioners has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all visitors from Ocracoke Island in advance of Dorian.

Officials said that it will go into effect on Tuesday at 5:00 am.

A mandatory evacuation of Ocracoke residents will go into effect on Wednesday at 5:00 am.

The Hyde County Mainland Deputy Control Group will meet Tuesday at 10:00 am to discuss the forecast and any additional emergency protective measures necessitated by the weather conditions.

Due to the current forecast of Hurricane Dorian, the Hyde County Board of Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 6:00 pm will be postponed.

Only residents, homeowners, or vendors with an Ocracoke re-entry pass on their vehicles will be allowed on ferries inbound to Ocracoke beginning Tuesday at 5:00 am.

Priority boarding will be suspended for all vessels leaving Ocracoke, and tolls have been waived for ferries heading from Ocracoke to Cedar Island or Swan Quarter.

The Ocracoke-Hatteras, Ocracoke-Cedar Island, and Ocracoke-Swan Quarter ferry routes will run their published schedules.

The final departure from Ocracoke to Swan Quarter will be Wednesday at 3:45 pm, the final departure from Ocracoke to Cedar Island will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm and the final departure from Ocracoke to Hatteras will be Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

The Ocracoke Express passenger ferry will end service for the 2019 season at the end of the day Monday.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitor services will be suspended Tuesday at 10:00 am on Ocracoke Island for the duration of the weather event.

This includes the Ocracoke campground, visitor center, ranger programs, and off-road vehicle permit sales office.

A high risk of dangerous rip currents will exist for the remainder of the event and will persist throughout this week and swells from Dorian will continue to build as it tracks towards North Carolina.

The combination of higher than normal tides, storm surge, and building surf conditions significantly threaten the transportation routes that serve Ocracoke Island.

The dunes that protect Highway 12 on Ocracoke are already being weakened during high tide cycles and it is possible that dune overwash precedes the peak weather conditions.

When evaluating your evacuation plans, this needs to be taken into consideration.

The Hyde County Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor the forecast for Hurricane Dorian and issue advisories as appropriate.

PREVIOUS:

A State of Emergency has been issued to begin Monday at 5:00 am in Hyde County as Hurricane Dorian threatens.

Local officials will meet again on Monday at 1:00 pm to discuss the forecast and any additional emergency protective measures necessitated by the weather conditions.

Individuals should remain vigilant and review their household hurricane and evacuation plans to ensure they are prepared to take action if necessary. If you do not have a hurricane plan, you can visit https://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan for step-by-step guidance on how to plan and prepare for them. It is strongly recommended that Hyde County residents and nonresident property owners have their preparations completed by Monday at sunset and ready to take action as early as Tuesday.