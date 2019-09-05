Officials: Statewide power outage total of 217,818

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WNCT)

The Currituck County Fire & EMS Department said it helped evacuate and relocate 70 residents from an Elizabeth City nursing home at risk of flooding during Hurricane Dorian.

Currituck County officials said at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, it responded to a call for help to relocate patients from The Citadel Elizabeth City Skilled Rehabilitation Facility, located at 901 Halstead Blvd., due to the possibility of flooding from Hurricane Dorian.

Currituck County Fire-EMS's Medical Bus and three personnel transported 14 stretcher-bound patients to the Creekmore Nursing Home in Ahoskie NC.