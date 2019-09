RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Dorian’s storm surge inundated Ocracoke Island, the state of North Carolina continues to provide critical support services to the island.

“Ocracoke took the brunt of Dorian’s wrath, and I’ve directed damage assessment teams to act on an expedited timeline as they continue their efforts,” said Governor Roy Cooper. We are working to get all possible assistance for the people of Ocracoke and everyone else recovering from Hurricane Dorian. I urge our congressional delegation and federal partners to expedite approval of North Carolina’s request for a federal disaster declaration.”