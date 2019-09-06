Town of North Topsail Beach re-opens to residents

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

UPDATE: The Greenville Utilities Commission said, as of 10:00 a.m. Friday, 305 customers are still without power, and crews are working to restore electricity to them as quickly as possible.

According to a photo posted on the GUC Twitter page, crews are now able to safely use bucket trucks again, after high winds early Friday morning had prevented them from using bucket trucks.

PREVIOUS: The Greenville Utilities Commission said, around 4 a.m. Friday, it had to stop using bucket trucks due to high winds, but crews are still working on the ground to restore outages as soon as they can.

As of 6:00 a.m. Friday, the GUC Outage List was reporting nearly 1,800 customers without power in its service area, including 9 customers in Greenville, 630 customers in Winterville, 779 customers in the Hollywood area, and 331 customers in the Chicod area.

PREVIOUS: Greenville Utilities crews are working to restore power in Winterville.