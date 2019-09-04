The Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mills Spring, NC is offering free, safe shelter for horses, pets, and humans forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian.
The TIEC, located at 4066 Pea Ridge Road in Mill Spring, said it has opened its equestrian facilities as an equine refuge center for horses, and it will also allow people and pets to take shelter in its lodging facilities.
TIEC said it will offer the horses permanent stabling with rings, grazing and hacking areas, hay, and shavings, along with pet-friendly lodging and RV spaces with utility hookups.
For more details on horse lodging at the center, call TIEC at 828-863-1000, or visit their Dorian Evacuation Info page.
Tryon Equestrian Center offers shelter for horses, humans during Dorian
The Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mills Spring, NC is offering free, safe shelter for horses, pets, and humans forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian.