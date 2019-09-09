Tyrrell County Schools to re-open Tuesday on 2-hour delay, after Dorian causes power outages

CAPE LOOKOUT NATIONAL SEASHORE, NC (WNCT)

The National Park Service said it plans to re-open facilities at Cape Lookout National Seashore this week, as crews clear debris and repair damage at the park from Hurricane Dorian.

The NPS said 68 members of its Incident Management Team are working at Cape Lookout National Seashore to restore areas of the park impacted by Dorian and get them ready for public use.

As of Monday, NPS officials said they discourage the public from traveling to or entering Cape Lookout National Seashore as the stabilization and recovery process continues.

Park officials said they plan to re-open some of the park's facilities according to this schedule:

Tuesday, Sept. 10 - The Beaufort Visitor Information Center will reopen, with daily hours of operation from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.