Classes at Tyrrell County Schools will re-open for students and staff this Tuesday on a 2-hour delay, according to Tyrrell County Schools Superintendent Oliver Holley.
The schools were closed to students and staff on Monday, due to continued power outages across the county after Hurricane Dorian, according to TCS officials.
Tyrrell County Schools to re-open Tuesday on 2-hour delay, after Dorian causes power outages
