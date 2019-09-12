Unrestricted access to all of Dare County to begin Thursday at noon

DARE COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – Dare County officials said unrestricted access to all areas of Dare County will begin Thursday at noon, after severe flooding and damage from Hurricane Dorian had closed some portions of the county.

While areas north of Oregon Inlet, and part of Hatteras Island, already had unrestricted access, Frisco, Hatteras Village, and all parts of Hatteras Island will be open for unrestricted access on Thursday at noon.



Dare County officials remind all visitors to check with their rental company or accommodations provider to confirm their reservations before traveling to the area, since some properties were damaged in Hurricane Dorian and will need repairs.



Anyone traveling on Hatteras Island is reminded to have patience, as many homes and businesses there were damaged during Hurricane Dorian, and may be undergoing repairs or rebuilding at this time.

Storm Debris:



Dare County Public Works staff will begin debris removal on Monday, September 16, inside the gate at Colington Harbor. Homeowners in these areas are asked to place all debris in right-of-way by 6 a.m. Monday morning as the County only has resources available to make one pass through each neighborhood. Upon completion of debris removal in Colington Harbor, staff will begin working in Martin’s Point. Storm debris removal in Martin’s Point is anticipated to begin Thursday, September 19 but this date is subject to change. A schedule for other areas of unincorporated Dare County will be released as soon as details are finalized.

Dare County officials said storm-related debris should be placed onto the right-of-way, at least 30 feet from fire hydrants, in separate piles for each of the following categories:

1. Vegetative Debris (limbs, leaves, branches, seagrass, etc.) DO NOT BAG!

2. Construction and Demolition Materials (building materials, concrete, shingles, etc.)

3. Metal (appliances, etc.)

5. Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics (oil, bleach toilet cleaner, televisions, computers, etc.)

Large items such as cars, boats, trailers, and campers will be not be accepted and must be disposed of by the owner.

Additionally, the National Park Service, Outer Banks Group, said the following locations are now open in the region: Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, Wright Brothers National Memorial, portions of Cape Hatteras National Seashore.