Videos, Photos: Possible waterspout/tornado damage in Emerald Isle

Dorian

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT)

UPDATE: The Carteret Craven Electric Co-op. and Rutherford Electric Membership Corp. said their crews have been working most of the morning to remove debris and damaged equipment from a waterspout/tornado that ripped through a mobile home park and Boardwalk RV Park in Emerald Isle, causing extensive damages to homes, vehicles, and property.

“We were fortunate to have these additional crews already here for Hurricane Dorian, because that meant we had more trucks and manpower to address the damages quickly,” said CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia.

CCEC urges people to steer clear of line crews and vehicles, to stay safe, and allow crews to work quickly and effectively to restore power.

The public should keep these safety tips in mind as well:

  • Never touch or attempt to clear debris from a downed power line. Always assume that power lines are energized and dangerous.
  • Report any downed or fallen power lines to your electric cooperative.
  • Stay tuned to local forecasts and your electric cooperative for the latest information on the storm and safety.
  • Never drive through flooded areas.

PREVIOUS: Officials said that a possible waterspout/tornado touched land and caused severe damage to property in the Town of Emerald Isle on Thursday morning.

According to a post on the Town of Emerald Isle’s official Facebook page, the possible waterspout/tornado touched down just after 9:00 a.m. Thursday, damaging homes and property near Islander Drive and Reed Drive.

Town officials said no injuries from the possible tornado have been reported at this time, but Boardwalk RV Park is severely damaged.

WNCT-TV