SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

The Town of Surf City has ordered residents and visitors to evacuate the entire town, effective on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The schedule for evacuation is as follows:

Starting at Noon on Tuesday, Sept. 3: Voluntary Evacuation for the entire town, and Mandatory Evacuation for tourists and visitors.

Starting at Noon on Wednesday, Sept. 4: Mandatory Evacuation for Residents.