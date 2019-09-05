Watch Frying Pan Tower’s LIVE camera view of Hurricane Dorian

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A live camera 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina that earned fame during Hurricane Florence is back for Hurricane Dorian.

The camera atop the Frying Pan Tower shows an American flag on the platform.

During Florence, the flag, named “Kevin,” was battered throughout the hurricane and became badly damaged.

“Kevin” was later auctioned off for $10,900 in the weeks following Florence.

The proceeds went to the Red Cross and its relief efforts.

The tower was a lighthouse up until 1965. It is now is being used as a bed-and-breakfast after Neal bought it from the U.S. government.