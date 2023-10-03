In this episode, Ciara Sutherland sits down for a candid and mesmerizing conversation with Kinston music artist Tabara Taylor professionally known as, T$taccz aka “Queen of the Vybe.” She is making waves as an up-and-coming female recording artist, songwriter, and business owner. T$taccz brings an edgy and captivating style, characterized by her thought-provoking lyrics and hard-hitting beats.

