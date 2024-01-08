In this episode, “C” goes behind the scenes of “A Pretty Purdie Christmas” and have a candid conversation with the legendary percussionist Bernard “Pretty” Purdie. Purdie shares childhood memories of his first introduction to percussion, his memories working with James Brown, B.B. King, Aretha Franklin, Hall & Oates and so many others. He has made thousands of hit records and played on so many Christmas songs the world has heard. Mr. Purdie recorded 2 brand new albums live during “A Pretty Purdie Christmas.”

