In this episode, “C” takes us behind the scenes of “A Pretty Purdie Christmas” meet & greet and hear from Mr. Purdie’s Manager Robbie Rodriguez who shares his experiences working with him. We also hear more stories from Mr. Purdie and how the “Purdie Shuffle” came to be. A Steely Dan and “Pretty Purdie” fan shows off a drumhead stamped by the legend himself.

