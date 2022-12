In this episode, Hello ENC! Lifestyle Reporter “C” chats with Marye Amanda a gifted Greenville, NC musician about her music and how her new single “The Other Girl” released in October of ’22 came to be. Join “C” for another fun music conversation on “Ear Candy with C” and find out just who is “The Other Girl.” Follow @HeyitsC_TV

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!