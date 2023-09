In this episode, Destiny Zion a Greenville recording artist, songwriter, and performer who is quickly making a name for herself with opening for acts such as Toosii and performing in LA during BET Awards Weekend. Destiny sings a little bit of her latest single “Cocoa Butter.”

