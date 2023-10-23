In this episode, “C” has a candid conversation with Zakee “Slim” Kornegay who is an upcoming actor, singer, writer, musician, and dancer from Kinston, North Carolina. Zakee is known for his appearance in Dope Boy Magic along with Jamal Gravy Woolard. He has also worked with many others on Kingdom Business such as Yolanda Adam’s , Loretta Devine, Michael J. White, Tamela Mann and many more.

