In this episode, “C” chats with Kinston artist formerly known as “Six-5,” now widely known as “Yeeven,” a seasoned songwriter, musician, and producer. Since the age of 12 he’s been writing music and his dedication to music led him to Full Sail University for audio production, where he honed his craft and is now doing what he loves.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!