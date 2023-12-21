In this episode, Venita Vyne a versatile artist/actress from Newark, NJ and now residing in Kinston shares her upcoming projects from film to music. She also has a heart for giving back in her community and desires to have a non-profit to empower women. Her melodic voice is a fusion of soul and emotion, transcending genres from soul to pop with a touch of rap.

